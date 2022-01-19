Overview

Dr. Edward Sarkisian, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sarkisian works at Fort Wayne Dermatology Conslts in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.