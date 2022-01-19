Dr. Edward Sarkisian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarkisian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Sarkisian, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Sarkisian, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sarkisian works at
Locations
-
1
Ft Wayne Dermatology Consultants7881 CARNEGIE BLVD, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sarkisian?
Dr Sarkisian is both personable and thorough and takes the time to explain spots on your body you may have questions about. He shows genuine concern for his patients.
About Dr. Edward Sarkisian, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1548368301
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- University Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarkisian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarkisian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarkisian works at
Dr. Sarkisian has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarkisian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarkisian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarkisian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarkisian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarkisian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.