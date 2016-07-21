Overview of Dr. Edward Scarpitti, MD

Dr. Edward Scarpitti, MD is an Urology Specialist in St Augustine, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Vesicoureteral Reflux, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.