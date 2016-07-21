Dr. Edward Scarpitti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scarpitti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Scarpitti, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Scarpitti, MD
Dr. Edward Scarpitti, MD is an Urology Specialist in St Augustine, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Vesicoureteral Reflux, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Dr. Scarpitti's Office Locations
- 1 17 Saint Johns Medical Park Dr, St Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 797-7272
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Very good Dr. Took time to listen.
About Dr. Edward Scarpitti, MD
- Urology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1386868693
Education & Certifications
- Episcopal Hospital
- Philadelphia General Hospital
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- Urology
Dr. Scarpitti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scarpitti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Scarpitti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Scarpitti has seen patients for Vesicoureteral Reflux, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scarpitti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Scarpitti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scarpitti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scarpitti, there are benefits to both methods.