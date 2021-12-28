See All Psychiatrists in Southampton, PA
Dr. Edward Schacht, MD

Psychiatry
1.7 (25)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edward Schacht, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Southampton, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    928 Jaymor Rd Ste B-150, Southampton, PA 18966 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 947-8654
    Monday
    11:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    11:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    11:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    11:00am - 8:00pm
  2. 2
    Blair Robert J Phd
    252 S State St, Newtown, PA 18940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 579-8620
  3. 3
    CM Counsel
    523 Plymouth Rd Ste 215, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 825-9400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Dec 28, 2021
    Dr. Schacht worked with me to reduced the meds that prior Drs. had prescribed. I found him easy to work with. I saw Dr. Schacht for several years and would have continued but my insurance changed.
    — Dec 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edward Schacht, MD
    About Dr. Edward Schacht, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275567950
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson U Hosp
    • UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Schacht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schacht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schacht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Schacht. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schacht.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schacht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schacht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

