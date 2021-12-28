Dr. Edward Schacht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schacht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Schacht, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Southampton, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS.
They are accepting new patients.
928 Jaymor Rd Ste B-150, Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 947-8654
Monday11:00am - 8:00pmTuesday11:00am - 8:00pmWednesday11:00am - 8:00pmThursday11:00am - 8:00pmFriday11:00am - 8:00pmSaturday11:00am - 8:00pmSunday11:00am - 8:00pm
Blair Robert J Phd252 S State St, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions (215) 579-8620
CM Counsel523 Plymouth Rd Ste 215, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 Directions (610) 825-9400
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr. Schacht worked with me to reduced the meds that prior Drs. had prescribed. I found him easy to work with. I saw Dr. Schacht for several years and would have continued but my insurance changed.
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson U Hosp
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
- Psychiatry
Dr. Schacht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Schacht. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schacht.
