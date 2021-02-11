See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Columbia, MD
Dr. Edward Schaefer Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Edward Schaefer Jr, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.3 (21)
Map Pin Small Columbia, MD
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Edward Schaefer Jr, MD

Dr. Edward Schaefer Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Pulmonologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. See Low, MD
Dr. See Low, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Hala Nas, MD
Dr. Hala Nas, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Sunjeet Kaur, MD
Dr. Sunjeet Kaur, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Schaefer Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    8865 Stanford Blvd Ste 201, Columbia, MD 21045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 740-3635
  2. 2
    Howard County Center for Lung and Sleep Medicine LLC
    10910 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste 100, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 740-3635
  3. 3
    Infectious Disease Care Center
    10710 Charter Dr Ste 310, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 997-5944
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Howard County General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sleep Apnea
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schaefer Jr?

    Feb 11, 2021
    We love Dr. Schaefer! My Dad is waiting for a lung transplant and needed a new pulmonologist after moving in with me. Finding a new lung doctor during COVID was no easy task. However, I am so happy that my Dad ended up with Dr. Schaefer. He is awesome and so are all his office staff. They really listen to my Dad's concerns and there is always a quick turn around for medications and other health concerns. In addition, Dr. Schaefer was able to connect us with a lung transplant team that accepts high risk patients and even came out to the car to make sure we had all the correct information. I highly recommend this team; they really go above and beyond. If you are concerned about COVID-19 safety guidelines, they do a phone screening before your appointment. A staff member also takes your temperature on arrival and they have multiple waiting rooms to keep everyone socially distanced. Thank you for all you do!
    — Feb 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edward Schaefer Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Edward Schaefer Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schaefer Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Schaefer Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schaefer Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Edward Schaefer Jr, MD.

    About Dr. Edward Schaefer Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275507444
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Schaefer Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaefer Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schaefer Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schaefer Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schaefer Jr has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaefer Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaefer Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaefer Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaefer Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaefer Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Edward Schaefer Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.