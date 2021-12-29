Overview of Dr. Edward Schaeffer, MD

Dr. Edward Schaeffer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Schaeffer works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance , Prostate Cancer and Prostate Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.