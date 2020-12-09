See All Urologists in Pasadena, TX
Dr. Edward Schatte, MD

Urology
2.8 (23)
Map Pin Small Pasadena, TX
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Edward Schatte, MD

Dr. Edward Schatte, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland and St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.

Dr. Schatte works at Adult & Pediatric Urology of Houston LLP in Pasadena, TX with other offices in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schatte's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Adult & Pediatric Urology of Houston LLP
    3230 Strawberry Rd, Pasadena, TX 77504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 930-1984
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Hampel and Schatte Mds
    534 Orchard St, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 930-1985

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland
  • St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urinary Incontinence
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urinary Incontinence

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dec 09, 2020
    I am very pleased with the care I received from Dr. Schatte. He and his staff are very professional and courteous.
    Ascension Silva — Dec 09, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Edward Schatte, MD
    About Dr. Edward Schatte, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447308523
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Schatte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schatte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schatte has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schatte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schatte has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schatte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Schatte. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schatte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schatte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schatte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

