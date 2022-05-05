Dr. Edward Schenck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schenck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Schenck, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Schenck, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Schenck works at
Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Medicine425 E 61st St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 962-2333
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schenck?
Excellent experience
About Dr. Edward Schenck, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1801054713
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schenck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schenck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schenck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schenck works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schenck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schenck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schenck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schenck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.