Dr. Edward Schervish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schervish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Schervish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Schervish, MD
Dr. Edward Schervish, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Schervish works at
Dr. Schervish's Office Locations
-
1
Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.20952 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 200, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 771-4820
-
2
Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.11051 Hall Rd Ste 200, Utica, MI 48317 Directions (586) 254-5759
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schervish?
Dr. Shervish took the time to listen to me and I to him. We established a tx course that brought my BPH under control.
About Dr. Edward Schervish, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1861457772
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schervish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schervish accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schervish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schervish works at
Dr. Schervish has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schervish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schervish speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schervish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schervish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schervish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schervish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.