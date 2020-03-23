Dr. Edward Schlies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Schlies, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Schlies, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Schlies works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Behavioral Health Quest2324 Santa Rita Rd Ste 10, Pleasanton, CA 94566 Directions (925) 462-6441
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schlies?
Been seeing this psychiatrist for over 15 years. He knows his medicines well and does excellent psychotherapy too. Very thorough and spends a lot of time with patients.
About Dr. Edward Schlies, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1891814539
Education & Certifications
- Loyola U Affil Hosps
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schlies accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schlies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schlies works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlies. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlies.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schlies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schlies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.