Dr. Edward Schlies, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Edward Schlies, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center.

Dr. Schlies works at Behavioral Health Quest in Pleasanton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Behavioral Health Quest
    2324 Santa Rita Rd Ste 10, Pleasanton, CA 94566 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 462-6441

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Alta Bates Summit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 23, 2020
    Been seeing this psychiatrist for over 15 years. He knows his medicines well and does excellent psychotherapy too. Very thorough and spends a lot of time with patients.
    — Mar 23, 2020
    About Dr. Edward Schlies, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891814539
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loyola U Affil Hosps
    Internship
    • Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

