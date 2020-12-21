Dr. Edward Schwartz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Schwartz, DPM
Overview of Dr. Edward Schwartz, DPM
Dr. Edward Schwartz, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Health Network–Highland Avenue, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations
-
1
Lehigh Valley Hospital1621 N CEDAR CREST BLVD, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 861-8080
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Health Network–Highland Avenue
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartz?
Dr Schwartz has a competent surgeon who did my procedure correctly. When he found out that I was struggling with my recovery. He actually went out of his way to call me at home and see how I was doing. I'm not leaving five stars because I was originally told that I would be driving 3 and 1/2 weeks after my surgery. That's what I was mentally prepared to deal with also what I scheduled to be away from work for. I'm finding out now that it's going to be twice that long. My suggestion is that if you have this surgery and deal with depression and anxiety make sure that you have measures in place to handle that. 6 weeks of isolation without being able to walk and being on your couch or bed 24/7 is enough to drive anyone insane. I have had multiple surgeries and this has been one of the most difficult ones for me to recover from both physically and mentally. At this point I do not plan on having the surgery on my left foot and will try to deal with the pain as long as possible.
About Dr. Edward Schwartz, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366440406
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Hammer Toe Repair and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schwartz speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.