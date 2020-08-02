Dr. Edward Searle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Searle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Searle, MD
Dr. Edward Searle, MD is a Dermatologist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Affiliated Dermatologists Inc.3901 Las Posas Rd Ste 108, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 983-0407
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been struggling with acne since I was 16 years old, roughly 10 years of my life. As a result I have been to every single dermatologist in Camarillo in hopes of a cure. Dr. Searle was the only doctor willing to work with me and to find a solution. Thankfully, I have been acne free for a couple of years and couldn't be more proud of Dr. Searle. THANK YOU DR. SEARLE
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology
