Dr. Edward Setser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Setser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Setser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Setser, MD
Dr. Edward Setser, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Setser works at
Dr. Setser's Office Locations
-
1
East Falls Cardiovascular3200 Channing Way Ste 205, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 715-8850
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Setser?
He saved my life 4 years later and I feel great and lucky to have had him do my heart surgery
About Dr. Edward Setser, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1013977297
Education & Certifications
- BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Eisenhower Army Medical Center | Dwight David Eisenhower Army Medical Center
- The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Setser has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Setser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Setser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Setser works at
Dr. Setser has seen patients for Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Setser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Setser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Setser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Setser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Setser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.