Overview of Dr. Edward Setser, MD

Dr. Edward Setser, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Setser works at East Falls Cardiovascular in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.