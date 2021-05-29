Overview of Dr. Edward Shadid, MD

Dr. Edward Shadid, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Edmond, OK.



Dr. Shadid works at Spine And Pain Care Of Oklahoma in Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.