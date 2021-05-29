See All Spine Surgeons in Edmond, OK
Dr. Edward Shadid, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
3.8 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Edward Shadid, MD

Dr. Edward Shadid, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Edmond, OK. 

Dr. Shadid works at Spine And Pain Care Of Oklahoma in Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shadid's Office Locations

    Spine Care of Oklahoma
    508 W 15th St, Edmond, OK 73013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 840-5100

  • Comanche County Memorial Hospital
  • Southwestern Medical Center

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    May 29, 2021
    The staff is excellent. I have been a patient for over 3 years and feel very comfortable with Dr Shadid as well as the staff. Highly recommend him and his staff.
    James — May 29, 2021
    About Dr. Edward Shadid, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1275572398
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Shadid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shadid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shadid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shadid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shadid works at Spine And Pain Care Of Oklahoma in Edmond, OK. View the full address on Dr. Shadid’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shadid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shadid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shadid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shadid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

