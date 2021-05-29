Dr. Edward Shadid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shadid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Shadid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Shadid, MD
Dr. Edward Shadid, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Edmond, OK.
Dr. Shadid works at
Dr. Shadid's Office Locations
Spine Care of Oklahoma508 W 15th St, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 840-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Comanche County Memorial Hospital
- Southwestern Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The staff is excellent. I have been a patient for over 3 years and feel very comfortable with Dr Shadid as well as the staff. Highly recommend him and his staff.
About Dr. Edward Shadid, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1275572398
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shadid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shadid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shadid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shadid works at
Dr. Shadid speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shadid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shadid.
