Overview of Dr. Edward Shalts, MD

Dr. Edward Shalts, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from MARYLAND INSTITUTE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE.



Dr. Shalts works at Aliz Therapy Slp. PC in Rego Park, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.