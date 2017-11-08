Dr. Edward Shalts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shalts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Shalts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Shalts, MD
Dr. Edward Shalts, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from MARYLAND INSTITUTE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE.
Dr. Shalts works at
Dr. Shalts' Office Locations
-
1
Aliz Therapy Slp. PC9520 63rd Rd Ste H, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 864-2120
-
2
Tribeca Broadway Dental Care291 Broadway Rm 1105, New York, NY 10007 Directions (212) 362-1884
-
3
Greenehouse Surgicare. PC55 Greene Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238 Directions (718) 280-1920
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shalts?
I had a lot of trouble finding a psychiatrist that made me feel respected before I met Dr. Shalts. I've been his patient for over a year, and he thoroughly goes out of his way to make me feel comfortable, understood, and a part of the process. Every decision we make he describes to me thoroughly in a vocabulary I understand and is sure that it is a decision we are making together and not just a decision he is making for me. Dr. Shalts makes me feel good about myself and my health decisions.
About Dr. Edward Shalts, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1518035732
Education & Certifications
- MARYLAND INSTITUTE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shalts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shalts accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shalts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shalts works at
Dr. Shalts has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shalts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shalts. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shalts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shalts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shalts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.