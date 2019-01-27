See All Gastroenterologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Edward Share, MD

Gastroenterology
4.3 (29)
49 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Edward Share, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Share works at Edward J. Share M.d. in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward J. Share M.d.
    8635 W 3rd St Ste 970W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 652-4472
  2. 2
    Siamak Tabib MD Inc
    8631 W 3rd St Ste 1015E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 652-4472

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Diarrhea
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abdominal Pain
Diarrhea
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 27, 2019
    Dr. Share is 1st-Rate. He has NO problem consulting with other specialists when there's a complex issue. In my case he quickly brought in another specialist, avoiding, the "I can do this by myself" egotistical behavior normal with too many other Physicians. I believe this action ultimately saved my life! In my experience, numbers of other Physicians not only treat us, but cater to their ego's need to be "right", blurring the issues at hand. This isn't the case with Dr. Share.
    Steven in LOS ANGELES, CA — Jan 27, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edward Share, MD
    About Dr. Edward Share, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093729675
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Thomas Jefferson University
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Share has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Share accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Share has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Share works at Edward J. Share M.d. in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Share’s profile.

    Dr. Share has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Share on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Share. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Share.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Share, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Share appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

