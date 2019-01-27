Dr. Share has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Share, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Share, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Share works at
Locations
Edward J. Share M.d.8635 W 3rd St Ste 970W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 652-4472
Siamak Tabib MD Inc8631 W 3rd St Ste 1015E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 652-4472
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Share is 1st-Rate. He has NO problem consulting with other specialists when there's a complex issue. In my case he quickly brought in another specialist, avoiding, the "I can do this by myself" egotistical behavior normal with too many other Physicians. I believe this action ultimately saved my life! In my experience, numbers of other Physicians not only treat us, but cater to their ego's need to be "right", blurring the issues at hand. This isn't the case with Dr. Share.
About Dr. Edward Share, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1093729675
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
