Dr. Edward Sharrer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin and Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Dr. Sharrer's Office Locations
Lufkin Medical Foot Clinic900 Ellis Ave, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions (936) 637-3383
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin
- Woodland Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend this podiatrist to others. I was recommended by my PCP to Dr. Sharrer due to pain in my right foot causing plantar fasciitis. Dr. took xrays and explained xrays to me that were easy to understand. Dr. gave me an injection in my heel area and this cured in me in one day. Dr. was very friendly and understanding. But staff was very distant. Staff was not friendly and did not introduce themselves by stating their position in office.
About Dr. Edward Sharrer, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
