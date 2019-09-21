See All Family Doctors in San Diego, CA
Dr. Edward Sheldon, MD

Family Medicine
4.2 (4)
Accepting new patients
66 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edward Sheldon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 66 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center, Paradise Valley Hospital and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

Dr. Sheldon works at Lomita Family Medical Group in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Presidio Medical Group
    903 Cardiff St, San Diego, CA 92114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 465-3121
  2. 2
    Lomita Family Medical Group
    909 CARDIFF ST, San Diego, CA 92114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 465-3121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alvarado Hospital Medical Center
  • Paradise Valley Hospital
  • Sharp Grossmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drug Allergy Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Drug Allergy Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  Injuries
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  Polyuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  Vertigo
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 21, 2019
    He is the real deal back too school Doctor he will great you with the warmest hug. He has been our family Doctor for ages and knows all the good doctors out here in San Diego if he can fix it. OMG !!!! He is the one stop Doctor in San Diego very caring Doctor of all times.
    Tamarus Barnes — Sep 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Edward Sheldon, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 66 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1639270689
    Education & Certifications

    • U. S. Naval Hospital San Diego, Ca
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Sheldon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheldon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sheldon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sheldon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sheldon works at Lomita Family Medical Group in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sheldon’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheldon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheldon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheldon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheldon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

