Dr. Edward Sheldon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Sheldon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 66 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center, Paradise Valley Hospital and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Dr. Sheldon works at
Locations
-
1
Presidio Medical Group903 Cardiff St, San Diego, CA 92114 Directions (619) 465-3121
-
2
Lomita Family Medical Group909 CARDIFF ST, San Diego, CA 92114 Directions (619) 465-3121
Hospital Affiliations
- Alvarado Hospital Medical Center
- Paradise Valley Hospital
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is the real deal back too school Doctor he will great you with the warmest hug. He has been our family Doctor for ages and knows all the good doctors out here in San Diego if he can fix it. OMG !!!! He is the one stop Doctor in San Diego very caring Doctor of all times.
About Dr. Edward Sheldon, MD
- Family Medicine
- 66 years of experience
- English
- 1639270689
Education & Certifications
- U. S. Naval Hospital San Diego, Ca
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheldon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheldon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Sheldon works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheldon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
