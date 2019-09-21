Overview

Dr. Edward Sheldon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 66 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center, Paradise Valley Hospital and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. Sheldon works at Lomita Family Medical Group in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.