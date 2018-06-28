Dr. Edward Shen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Shen, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Shen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from McGill U, Fac Med and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Locations
Edward N. Shen M.d. Inc.1380 Lusitana St Ste 701, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 545-4144
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shen provided me with initial electrophysiology consultation and performed an ablation to correct the diagnosis of Wolff-Parkson-White syndrome I received in early 2018. The procedure went well at Queens Medical. I continue to feel healthier and stronger and look forward to the quality of life continuing to improve since I am no longer on medication since the procedure. I have to thank Dr. Shen for his level of professional care, specialization and skill of performing ablation!
About Dr. Edward Shen, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Mandarin and Vietnamese
- 1609861822
Education & Certifications
- Cvri-Ucsf
- Royal Victoria Hosp-McGill
- Royal Victoria Hosp-McGill
- McGill U, Fac Med
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Shen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Shen works at
Dr. Shen has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more.
Dr. Shen speaks Cantonese, Mandarin and Vietnamese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.