Dr. Edward Shen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from McGill U, Fac Med and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Shen works at CARDIOLOGY GROUP in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.