Dr. Edward Shin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Shin, MD
Dr. Edward Shin, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Shin works at
Dr. Shin's Office Locations
-
1
Edward T. Shin, MD5804 Communications Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shin and his staff are fantastic, I was very lucky to have been referred to Dr. Shin, He has been extremely helpful and knowledgeable. I have been dealing with an issue where I have had to see several specialist and Dr. Shin and his team have been the most helpful and knowledgeable explaining the symptoms and treatments. I would have been lost without him.
About Dr. Edward Shin, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1427084433
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Tripler Army MC
- Temple University School of Medicine
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF PHARMACY AND SCIENCE
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Shin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shin works at
Dr. Shin speaks Korean.
215 patients have reviewed Dr. Shin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.