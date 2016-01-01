Overview of Dr. Edward Short, MD

Dr. Edward Short, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Short works at MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Marijuana Addiction, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.