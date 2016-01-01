Dr. Edward Short, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Short is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Short, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Short, MD
Dr. Edward Short, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Short's Office Locations
MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry67 President St Rm 459, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
MUSC Health Brain Stimulation Clinic - Johnnie Dodds1280 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edward Short, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1306898010
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Short accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Short has seen patients for Marijuana Addiction, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Short on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
