Dr. Edward Silver, MD
Dr. Edward Silver, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Edward A Silver MD LLC1329 Lusitana St Ste 801, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 536-7327
- The Queens Medical Center
I have been with doctor Silver for past ten years. My previous doctor I seen was all about money and rushed to see other patients. Also always recommended expensive medications. I switched to Dr. Silver and he was different in a good way. He actually sat next to me and listened. Also took time to explain and never treat me like a customer but like a family. I wish there was more doctors like Dr. Edward Silver. He is the best doctor I have ever had and hopefully more to go. Thank you Dr. Silver.
- 43 years of experience
Dr. Silver has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Silver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silver.
