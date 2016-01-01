Overview

Dr. Edward Singer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio|University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Singer works at Edward L. Singer M.d. Inc. in Chula Vista, CA with other offices in National City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.