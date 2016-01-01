Dr. Edward Singer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Singer, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Singer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio|University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Singer works at
Locations
-
1
Edward L. Singer M.d. Inc.752 Medical Center Ct Ste 301, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Directions (619) 421-1155
-
2
Paradise Senior Health Center610 Euclid Ave Ste 202, National City, CA 91950 Directions (619) 472-2665
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- GENERAL
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singer?
About Dr. Edward Singer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679569743
Education & Certifications
- U Calif
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio|University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singer works at
Dr. Singer has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singer speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.