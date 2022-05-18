Overview of Dr. Edward Sladek, MD

Dr. Edward Sladek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Sladek works at ORTHOPEDIC SPECIALIST in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.