Dr. Edward Slosberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Edward Slosberg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.
Western WA Med Grp Gastro4225 Hoyt Ave Ste A, Everett, WA 98203 Directions (425) 259-3122
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
My wife and I are both North Everett natives. We have been very fortunate to always have had great medical professionals.. Our family has lived in Everett for over 100 years and a large number still do. Dr. Slosberg is old school like the great doctors our family has seen throughout the years. HE AND HIS STAFF CARE ABOUT YOU.!!!!!!!!!!!!!! The nuns would have given him an A+ and we do too.
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
Dr. Slosberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slosberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Slosberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slosberg.
