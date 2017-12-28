Overview

Dr. Edward Slosberg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.



Dr. Slosberg works at Western WA Med Grp Gastro in Everett, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.