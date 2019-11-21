Dr. Edward Soffen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soffen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Soffen, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Soffen, MD
Dr. Edward Soffen, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Monroe Township, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hunterdon Medical Center and Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Soffen works at
Dr. Soffen's Office Locations
-
1
Astera Cancer Care9 Centre Dr Ste 115, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 655-5755
-
2
St. Mary Medical Center1201 Langhorne Newtown Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 710-5300
-
3
Centrastate Healthcare System901 W Main St, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 303-5290
-
4
Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center Acute Rehabilitation1 Plainsboro Rd, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 853-6770
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hunterdon Medical Center
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soffen?
A gentleman, who is compassionate and caring. He makes you feel better during tough times. Top of skill and knowledge mountain. Don’t hesitate to see him if you need his services
About Dr. Edward Soffen, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1841200706
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soffen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soffen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soffen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soffen works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Soffen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soffen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soffen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soffen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.