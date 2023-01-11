See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Edward Spoon, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (59)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edward Spoon, MD

Dr. Edward Spoon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Spoon works at Las Vegas Ob Gyn Women’s Care in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Spoon's Office Locations

    Las Vegas Ob Gyn Women's Care
    401 N Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 778-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MountainView Hospital
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Perimenopause
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Perimenopause

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Anemia of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 11, 2023
    Caring, patient, knowledgeable. So grateful for doctor Spoon. He’s help make my pregnancy as smooth as possible.
    — Jan 11, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edward Spoon, MD
    About Dr. Edward Spoon, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1528060183
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UMC of Southern Nevada
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Medical Education
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Nevada, Reno
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Spoon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spoon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spoon works at Las Vegas Ob Gyn Women’s Care in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Spoon’s profile.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Spoon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spoon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spoon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spoon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

