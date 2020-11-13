Overview of Dr. Edward Stack, MD

Dr. Edward Stack, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Stack works at Michigan Vision Institute in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.