Dr. Edward Stafford, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Stafford, MD
Dr. Edward Stafford, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Washington, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Washington Health System Greene and Washington Hospital.
Dr. Stafford's Office Locations
-
1
Washington Ear Nose and Throat80 Landings Dr Ste 207, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (724) 225-8995
-
2
Washington Ear, Nose & Throat Meadows Landing Outpatient Center95 Leonard Ave Ste 500, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (724) 225-8995
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Health System Greene
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stafford did a total thyroidectomy on me due to a large cyst on my thyroid. In the weeks after the surgery, there were some ups and downs, and I had to get in contact with him/the office a couple times outside of appointments. He was responsive and willing to answer questions and help. When things are going wrong, your body doesn't care if it's not between 8:00 - 5:00, so I appreciated that he was willing to text or answer calls even when he wasn't technically on the clock. Personality-wise, like a lot of surgeons, he can be a bit brusque and a little intimidating, but I don't doubt for a second that he knows what he's doing. You'd be in very capable hands with this doctor.
About Dr. Edward Stafford, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356499081
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Stafford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stafford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stafford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stafford has seen patients for Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stafford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stafford speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Stafford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stafford.
