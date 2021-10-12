Overview of Dr. Edward Stafford, MD

Dr. Edward Stafford, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Washington, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Washington Health System Greene and Washington Hospital.



Dr. Stafford works at Washington Ear Nose and Throat in Washington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Head or Neck Lump or Swelling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.