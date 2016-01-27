Overview

Dr. Edward Strogach, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.