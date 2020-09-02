See All Ophthalmologists in Rockville Centre, NY
Dr. Edward Stroh, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (21)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edward Stroh, MD

Dr. Edward Stroh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Stroh works at Retina Consultants of Long Island in Rockville Centre, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stroh's Office Locations

    Retina Consultants of Long Island
    165 N Village Ave Ste 203, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 (516) 536-9525

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mercy Medical Center

Floaters
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Floaters
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Ultrasound, Eye
Visual Field Defects
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acquired Coloboma
Acute Endophthalmitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Anterior Scleritis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Cataract
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Chorioretinitis
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Coreoplasty
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis
Esotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eye Test
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Foreign Body in Eye
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Glaucoma Surgery
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hyphema
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypopyon
  View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Hypotony of Eye
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Keratitis
Laser Surgery
Lazy Eye
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Macular Pucker
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Optic Neuritis
Panophthalmitis
Pars Planitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pterygium
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic
Retina and Vitreous Surgery
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Edema
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Retinoschisis
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery
Senile Cataracts
Solar Retinopathy
Stye
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Vitreous Surgery
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Sep 02, 2020
    excellent.. had an eye issue.... needed laser surgery.... was done successfully and professionally in Dr. Strohs office. Everything went exactly as discussed prior to the surgery. Dr Stroh personally followed up after the surgery and I have been going for the recommended follow up office visits. Very professional and highly recommended.
    Jay Spector — Sep 02, 2020
    About Dr. Edward Stroh, MD

    Ophthalmology
    36 years of experience
    English, French and Spanish
    1841275914
    Education & Certifications

    Harvard Med Sch-Mass MH Ctr
    North Shore Hosp - Cornell U
    Long Is Jewish Med Center
    Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Yeshiva University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Stroh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stroh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stroh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stroh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stroh works at Retina Consultants of Long Island in Rockville Centre, NY. View the full address on Dr. Stroh’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Stroh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stroh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stroh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stroh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

