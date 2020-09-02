Dr. Edward Stroh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stroh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Stroh, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Stroh, MD
Dr. Edward Stroh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Stroh works at
Dr. Stroh's Office Locations
Retina Consultants of Long Island165 N Village Ave Ste 203, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 536-9525
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Health Net
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
excellent.. had an eye issue.... needed laser surgery.... was done successfully and professionally in Dr. Strohs office. Everything went exactly as discussed prior to the surgery. Dr Stroh personally followed up after the surgery and I have been going for the recommended follow up office visits. Very professional and highly recommended.
About Dr. Edward Stroh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Med Sch-Mass MH Ctr
- North Shore Hosp - Cornell U
- Long Is Jewish Med Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stroh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stroh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stroh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stroh speaks French and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Stroh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stroh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stroh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stroh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.