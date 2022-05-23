Dr. Edward Sung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Sung, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Sung, MD
Dr. Edward Sung, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Sung works at
Dr. Sung's Office Locations
-
1
Dupage Eye Surgery Center2015 N Main St, Wheaton, IL 60187 Directions (630) 717-5858Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sung?
Dr Sung is everything these reviews say: knowledgeable, kind , very relatable physician who explains his diagnosis in a precise way that inspirers confidence and trust as a patient. I would definitely recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Edward Sung, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710976618
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sung works at
Dr. Sung has seen patients for Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sung speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.