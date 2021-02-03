Dr. Edward Supinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Supinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Supinski, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Supinski, MD
Dr. Edward Supinski, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand and Adventhealth Fish Memorial.
Dr. Supinski works at
Dr. Supinski's Office Locations
-
1
Conviva Care Center Port Orange3641 Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 100, Port Orange, FL 32129 Directions (386) 675-4411
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth DeLand
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Supinski?
Dr. Suspenski has been both myself and husband's physician for over 7 years and only because we moved out of the area of his service, have been challenged to find a doctor as professional and truly compassionate to his services. We highly recommend Dr Suspenski and will miss him tremendously.
About Dr. Edward Supinski, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1700854833
Education & Certifications
- National Naval Medical Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Supinski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Supinski accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Supinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Supinski works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Supinski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Supinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Supinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Supinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.