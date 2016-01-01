Overview of Dr. Edward Swanton, MD

Dr. Edward Swanton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.



Dr. Swanton works at Levindale Hebrew Hospital and Nursing in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Pikesville, MD, Lutherville, MD and Randallstown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.