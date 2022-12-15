See All Podiatrists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Edward Szabo, DPM

Podiatry
3.4 (35)
Map Pin Small Augusta, GA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Edward Szabo, DPM

Dr. Edward Szabo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND

Dr. Szabo works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA with other offices in Evans, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Szabo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical College of Georgia
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-2426
  2. 2
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1220 W Wheeler Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 854-6298
  3. 3
    Surgery Center of Columbia County
    4300 University Pkwy, Evans, GA 30809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-9972

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Edward Szabo, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437186012
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Szabo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szabo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Szabo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Szabo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Szabo has seen patients for Foot Fracture and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szabo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Szabo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szabo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szabo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szabo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.