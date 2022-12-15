Overview of Dr. Edward Szabo, DPM

Dr. Edward Szabo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND



Dr. Szabo works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA with other offices in Evans, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.