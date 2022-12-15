Dr. Edward Szabo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szabo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Szabo, DPM
Overview of Dr. Edward Szabo, DPM
Dr. Edward Szabo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
Dr. Szabo's Office Locations
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-2426
2
Augusta University Medical Center1220 W Wheeler Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 854-6298
Surgery Center of Columbia County4300 University Pkwy, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 721-9972
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great listener, answered all questions, was straight to the point, great surgeon. He even took a look at my sons X-rays for me. I have a family full of medical professionals and they wowed about how great my foot looked post surgery. A scary experience was turned into an awesome experience, all staff were super nice and considerate.
About Dr. Edward Szabo, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1437186012
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
Dr. Szabo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szabo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szabo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szabo has seen patients for Foot Fracture and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szabo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Szabo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szabo.
