Dr. Edward Szachowicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szachowicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Szachowicz, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Szachowicz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Illinois, College of Medicine - M.D..
Dr. Szachowicz works at
Locations
-
1
Facial Plastic Surgery4999 France Ave S Ste 210, Minneapolis, MN 55410 Directions (952) 835-5665
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Szachowicz?
I had a very positive experience with Dr. Szachowitz and would recommend him to others. Please see review completed by KB, June 2019
About Dr. Edward Szachowicz, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851518674
Education & Certifications
- Univ MN
- General Practice - University of Minnesota, Department of Otolaryngology
- University of Illinois, College of Medicine - M.D.
- Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois - Bachelor of Arts
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szachowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szachowicz works at
Dr. Szachowicz speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Szachowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szachowicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szachowicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szachowicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.