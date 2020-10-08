See All Rheumatologists in Salem, VA
Dr. Edward Tackey, MD

Rheumatology
3.4 (48)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edward Tackey, MD

Dr. Edward Tackey, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Sci & Tech Sch Med Sci and is affiliated with Union Hospital Of Cecil County.

Dr. Tackey works at LewisGale Physicians ENT - Salem in Salem, VA with other offices in Elkton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tackey's Office Locations

    Primary Care Associates PC
    1930 BRAEBURN CIR, Salem, VA 24153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 772-3707
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Dr Malini Rusia
    137 W High St Ste 2A, Elkton, MD 21921 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 398-2436

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Union Hospital Of Cecil County

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Oct 08, 2020
    Dr. Tackey was very professional and he explained everything that my body was going through with all the pain ,that I was going through and he made a lot of suggestions on what it could be and he did all observations and blood test and I just appreciate him so much. I am really sad that he is leaving . Thank you
    Arnetta Woods — Oct 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edward Tackey, MD
    About Dr. Edward Tackey, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1669488110
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Sci &amp; Tech Sch Med Sci
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Tackey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tackey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tackey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tackey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tackey has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tackey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Tackey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tackey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tackey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tackey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.