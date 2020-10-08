Overview of Dr. Edward Tackey, MD

Dr. Edward Tackey, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Sci & Tech Sch Med Sci and is affiliated with Union Hospital Of Cecil County.



Dr. Tackey works at LewisGale Physicians ENT - Salem in Salem, VA with other offices in Elkton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.