Dr. Tang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Tang, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Tang, MD
Dr. Edward Tang, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Martinez, CA. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Contra Costa Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Tang's Office Locations
Contra Costa Regional Medical Center2500 Alhambra Ave, Martinez, CA 94553 Directions (925) 370-5200
Webster Orthopedics4000 Dublin Blvd Ste 100, Dublin, CA 94568 Directions (925) 556-7320Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cep America - Anesthesia PC39350 Civic Center Dr Ste 300, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (925) 973-5724
Webster Orthopedics5801 Norris Canyon Rd Ste 210, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions (925) 355-7350
Webster Orthopedics3010 Colby St Ste 118, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 486-2300
Webster Orthopedics1133 E Stanley Blvd Ste 111, Livermore, CA 94550 Directions (925) 371-5377
Webster Orthopedics80 Grand Ave Ste 400, Oakland, CA 94612 Directions (510) 238-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Contra Costa Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edward Tang, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1114124369
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
