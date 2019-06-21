Dr. Edward Tanner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Tanner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.
Orthopaedics at Rochester General Hospital1445 Portland Ave Ste 210, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 266-2010Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Rochester General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been going to Dr. Tanner since 2008. He did both my total hip replacements in 2008 and 2010. Excellent doctor. Very knowledgeable and friendly. Still go to him for issues with my knee.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- U Rochester-Strong Meml Hos
- Rochester Genl Hosp
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Tanner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tanner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tanner has seen patients for Bursitis, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tanner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.