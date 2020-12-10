Dr. Edward Tarka, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Tarka, DPM
Overview of Dr. Edward Tarka, DPM
Dr. Edward Tarka, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Norwich, CT. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Dr. Tarka works at
Dr. Tarka's Office Locations
-
1
Eastern Connecticut Foot Specialists P. C.11 Wawecus St Ste 2, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 887-3538
- 2 45 Salem Tpke, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 859-9948
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tarka?
Dr. Tarka is very kind and compassionate, and very sociable. He is very easy to talk to. I am very happy to be his patient.
About Dr. Edward Tarka, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1538264767
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tarka has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tarka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tarka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tarka has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tarka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarka.
