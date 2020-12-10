Overview of Dr. Edward Tarka, DPM

Dr. Edward Tarka, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Norwich, CT. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.



Dr. Tarka works at Eastern Connecticut Foot Specs in Norwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.