Dr. Tavel Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edward Tavel Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Tavel Jr, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Roper Hospital and Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Tavel Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pain Specialists of Charleston2695 Elms Plantation Blvd Ste A, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 818-1181Monday7:45am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 4:30pmWednesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pmFriday7:45am - 1:00pm
-
2
Pain Specialists of Beaufort135 SEA ISLAND PKWY, Beaufort, SC 29907 Directions (843) 473-6666Monday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pm
-
3
Pain Specialists of Columbia15 MONCKTON BLVD, Columbia, SC 29206 Directions (803) 252-4900Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Roper Hospital
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Carolina Care Plan
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tavel Jr?
I’m completely satisfied with Dr. Tavel. He has helped me so much with pain due to my scoliosis. Everyone here is very nice and they always help me with my pain. I totally trust Dr. Tavel’s treatment plan for me.
About Dr. Edward Tavel Jr, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1508833468
Education & Certifications
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill,
- Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tavel Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tavel Jr works at
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Tavel Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tavel Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tavel Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tavel Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.