Dr. Edward Telfer, MD
Dr. Edward Telfer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Fhn Memorial Hospital, Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, Osf Saint Clare Medical Center, Rochelle Community Hospital and SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Dr. Telfer works at
Cardiovascular Institute At Osf LLC444 Roxbury Rd, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 398-3000
Northern Illinois Sleep Center Sc2540 Hauser Ross Dr Ste 250, Sycamore, IL 60178 Directions (815) 754-2458
Osf Saint Paul Medical Center1401 E 12th St, Mendota, IL 61342 Directions (815) 434-0276
Hospital Affiliations
- Fhn Memorial Hospital
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- Osf Saint Clare Medical Center
- Rochelle Community Hospital
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Doctor Telfer is one of the smartest physicians I have ever encountered. As physician myself I was told that there was no one better in Illinois to see other than dr. Telfer, and now I see why. Smart, efficient and helpful in my care. I’m beyond grateful for his care.
About Dr. Edward Telfer, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Telfer has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Telfer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
