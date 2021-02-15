Dr. Edward Tieng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tieng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Tieng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Tieng, MD
Dr. Edward Tieng, MD is an Urology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital and Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Tieng works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tieng's Office Locations
-
1
Tennessee Urology Associates Pllc2001 Laurel Ave Ste 502, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 522-6005
- 2 1901 W Clinch Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 541-1111
-
3
Tn Brain and Spine - Alcoa205 Corporate Pl, Alcoa, TN 37701 Directions (865) 981-1223
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tieng?
Wonderful Dr . Knows what he’s doing
About Dr. Edward Tieng, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1184624140
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Med Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tieng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tieng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tieng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tieng works at
Dr. Tieng has seen patients for Neurogenic Bladder, Urinary Stones and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tieng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tieng speaks Chinese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tieng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tieng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tieng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tieng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.