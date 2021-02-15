See All Urologists in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Edward Tieng, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Edward Tieng, MD

Urology
3.3 (11)
Map Pin Small Knoxville, TN
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Edward Tieng, MD

Dr. Edward Tieng, MD is an Urology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital and Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Tieng works at Urology Associates Knoxville in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Alcoa, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Neurogenic Bladder, Urinary Stones and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Tieng's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tennessee Urology Associates Pllc
    2001 Laurel Ave Ste 502, Knoxville, TN 37916 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 522-6005
  2. 2
    1901 W Clinch Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 541-1111
  3. 3
    Tn Brain and Spine - Alcoa
    205 Corporate Pl, Alcoa, TN 37701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 981-1223

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Blount Memorial Hospital
  • Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Neurogenic Bladder
Urinary Stones
Hypogonadism
Neurogenic Bladder
Urinary Stones
Hypogonadism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Complex Penile Surgery Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Kidney Surgery Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tieng?

    Feb 15, 2021
    Wonderful Dr . Knows what he’s doing
    Janet Wilshire — Feb 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edward Tieng, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Edward Tieng, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tieng to family and friends

    Dr. Tieng's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tieng

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Edward Tieng, MD.

    About Dr. Edward Tieng, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184624140
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wilford Hall Med Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Tieng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tieng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tieng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tieng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tieng has seen patients for Neurogenic Bladder, Urinary Stones and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tieng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tieng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tieng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tieng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tieng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Edward Tieng, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.