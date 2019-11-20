Overview of Dr. Edward Tobey, MD

Dr. Edward Tobey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System.



Dr. Tobey works at Collom Carney Behavrl Medcn Ctr in Texarkana, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.