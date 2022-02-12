Dr. Edward Trouy, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trouy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Trouy, DDS
Dr. Edward Trouy, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Collierville, TN.
Dental Designs on Poplar1055 W Poplar Ave, Collierville, TN 38017 Directions (901) 676-3591
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Trouy is an exceptional Dentist, not only are his skills excellence, he walks you through everything he is doing when is working on you. Additionally, He will call you at home checking on you and to answer any questions you have. Best dentist I’ve had in a long time, no complaints! I would highly recommend him!!
Dr. Trouy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trouy accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Trouy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Trouy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Trouy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trouy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trouy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trouy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.