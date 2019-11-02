Dr. Tsong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Tsong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Tsong, MD
Dr. Edward Tsong, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Tsong works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tsong's Office Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Mt Talbert Medical Office8008 Westpark Dr, McLean, VA 22102 Directions (703) 287-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tsong?
Excellent surgeon,very professional and focused. Good with patients and after care. Good sense of humor as well. Quiet, gentle,well spoken and answers all questions.
About Dr. Edward Tsong, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1578641312
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsong works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.