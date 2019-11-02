See All Otolaryngologists in McLean, VA
Dr. Edward Tsong, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
4.0 (4)
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Edward Tsong, MD

Dr. Edward Tsong, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.

Dr. Tsong works at Kaiser Permanente Tysons Corner in McLean, VA.

Dr. Tsong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Mt Talbert Medical Office
    8008 Westpark Dr, McLean, VA 22102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 287-6400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Virginia Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hearing Screening
Home Sleep Study
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Treatment frequency



Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Excellent surgeon,very professional and focused. Good with patients and after care. Good sense of humor as well. Quiet, gentle,well spoken and answers all questions.
About Dr. Edward Tsong, MD

Specialties
  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1578641312
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • New York University School of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tsong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tsong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Tsong works at Kaiser Permanente Tysons Corner in McLean, VA.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

