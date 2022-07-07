Dr. Edward Ventresca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ventresca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Ventresca, MD is a Pulmonologist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with ECMC Health Campus, Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
Niagara Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine PC6941 Elaine Dr Ste 2, Niagara Falls, NY 14304 Directions (716) 298-8133
Hospital Affiliations
- ECMC Health Campus
- Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center
- Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I've been going to Dr. Ventresca for a few years now and have been very happy with him. I'm being treated for COPD. He's friendly and listens to my concerns. Always takes the time to answer my questions and never makes me feel like he's rushing to get me out of there. I've seen the PA a couple times and she's always been friendly, professional and courteous with me. The office staff is courteous and professional. Not sure what the problem is with some of these other reviews, but I'd highly recommend him.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 35 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1154395648
- UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
