Dr. Edward Victoria, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Victoria works at Soluna Family Medical in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.