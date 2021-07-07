Overview of Dr. Edward Villanueva, DPM

Dr. Edward Villanueva, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Drexel Hill, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Delaware County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Villanueva works at Edward E Villanueva DPM in Drexel Hill, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.