Dr. Edward Villanueva, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Drexel Hill, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Delaware County Memorial Hospital.
Edward E Villanueva Dpm2501 Garrett Rd, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 Directions (610) 623-3540
Hospital Affiliations
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Villanueva has wonderful rapport and bedside manner. He is very explanatory, gives me all the information and really helped relieve my issue. Excellent result after surgery.
- Podiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346233053
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Villanueva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Villanueva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villanueva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Villanueva has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Villanueva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Villanueva speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Villanueva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villanueva.
