Dr. Edward Von Der Schmidt III, MD

Neurosurgery
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edward Von Der Schmidt III, MD

Dr. Edward Von Der Schmidt III, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Von Der Schmidt III works at Edward Von Der Schmidt MD LLC in Princeton, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Von Der Schmidt III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Edward Von Der Schmidt MD LLC
    330 N Harrison St Ste 4, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 924-3614

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Surgery
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Subdural Hemorrhage
Brain Surgery
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Subdural Hemorrhage

Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Edward Von Der Schmidt III, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1043302110
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Board Certifications
  • Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Edward Von Der Schmidt III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Von Der Schmidt III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Von Der Schmidt III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Von Der Schmidt III works at Edward Von Der Schmidt MD LLC in Princeton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Von Der Schmidt III’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Von Der Schmidt III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Von Der Schmidt III.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Von Der Schmidt III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Von Der Schmidt III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

