Overview of Dr. Edward Vresilovic Jr, MD

Dr. Edward Vresilovic Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Milton S Hershey Medical Center.



Dr. Vresilovic Jr works at Orthopaedic Specialist of Central PA in Lancaster, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.